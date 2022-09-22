LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Increased demand, staffing shortages and severe weather led to more than 50,000 flight cancelations in the US and around 500,000 delays between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to FlightAware.

Almost one in four U.S. flights were late.

The CEO of the luxury travel network Virtuoso expects more of the same as airlines work to staff up to meet demand.

“I think the travel surge is here to stay for quite some time because nothing motivates people like having something taken away, they took for granted,” said Matthew Upchurch.

Upchurch advises that you plan earlier, especially at busy times of the year.

One trend that is expected to persist is longer trips as more tourists pair remote work with travel.

