FILE – An Uber sign is displayed at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Rideshare giant Uber has announced several updates to their app, including rides that will allow teens under the age of 18 to travel by themselves for the first time.

The company said parents can create accounts for their teens to help them get to sports practices and other activities.

Rides will include live tracking, an audio recording feature and an option for parents to contact the driver directly to monitor a trip’s progress.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said there is another safeguard in place for teens too.

“We get the best drivers who are the most experienced, who have the best ratings. At the beginning of the ride, there’s a pin code that the teen has and the driver has,” she said. “They have to match so you make sure you’re in the right car.”

Teen accounts will be available in select cities in the U.S. and Canada starting on May 22.

Uber also announced other new features including an option for a car seat if you’re traveling with a younger child, a new “group grocery” feature, and an option to request a ride over the phone.