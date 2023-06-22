Summertime is a great time to take a look at your finances and see how you can save some money.

You can get started by getting rid of “junk fees.”

Have your paycheck direct deposited to limit the chance of incurring a bank overdraft fee, and try to establish automatic bill pay to eliminate late payment fees.

Next, take a closer look at your expenses.

Cancel streaming subscriptions you don’t really use and maybe you can move your cell phone to a lower-rate plan or find a cheaper provider.

Another tip is to ditch credit cards with high annual fees.

Finally, now is a good time to combine similar types of retirement and investment accounts which should make it easier to monitor them.

Try to consolidate each type into one place and save money by using a low-cost index or exchange-traded funds.