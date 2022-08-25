LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Kids are headed back to school and many of us have burned through a lot of vacation days over the summer, but did you know that some of the best travel deals can be found in the fall?

After a summer of unexpectedly high airfares due to gas prices and an increase in demand, experts say prices are dropping and there are good deals to be had in what’s known as the ‘shoulder season.’

What’s that you ask?

It’s the time of year either right before summer begins or when it’s ending. When the weather is still great but fewer people are traveling.

September and October are actually prime travel times when it comes to finding great deals. If you are thinking about a trip in September or October, popular family destinations like Hawaii and Florida can be good choices since kids are back in school.

But if you aren’t ready to hit the road or air again just yet, according to Scott’s Cheap Flights there is another prime time to travel not too far behind.

“Across the globe, January and February, at least in the northern hemisphere, tend to be the least popular months for travel, and thus the months when you’re going to find the most deals, the cheapest flights,” Scott said.

The best week to get great deals on international flights might surprise you. It’s actually the week of Thanksgiving. You would think that’s the height of the holiday travel season right?

According to Scott, most people travel domestically for Thanksgiving, so if you want to skip out on the family get-together and get overseas instead you might want to get planning.