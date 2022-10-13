A new survey ranked the nation’s top drive-thru restaurants for speed, accuracy, and overall satisfaction.

During the pandemic, drive-thrus surged in popularity because of dine-in closures.

So when it comes to picking up a quick bite from the comfort of your car, Taco Bell may be the way to go.

The chain topped QSR magazine’s annual drive-thru survey for speed of service, with an average wait time of just under four minutes.

Dunkin Donuts and KFC came in second and third, while Chick-Fil-A was rated the slowest.

Researchers say the chicken chain’s popularity has customers waiting close to six minutes for a meal, with an average of almost five cars in its drive-thru lanes.

It’s not an isolated situation.

A Chick-Fil-A drive-thru in Santa Barbara, California was almost designated as a public nuisance, due to customer vehicles blocking nearby driveways and sidewalks for years.

What Chick-Fil-A lacks in speed, it made up for in some other categories, tying with Carl’s Jr. for friendly service and customer satisfaction.

In terms of getting the food right, McDonald’s and Arby’s tied for the top spot.