Stephanie Ross | Healthy Smiles

Stephanie Ross of Healthy Smiles Dental Care

Stephanie Ross is the Clinical Director of Operations for Healthy Smiles Dental Care. There are 5 locations of Healthy Smiles Dental Care, including Lansing, Chelsea, Muskegon, Flint, and Barton City. The dental professionals at Healthy Smiles Dental Care offer comprehensive dental services to patients of all ages. All offices of HSDC use state-of-the-art technology to provide comfortable, pain-free care throughout the entire treatment of each patient. The company has their own in-house lab to quickly create high-quality custom appliances in a timely manner.

Stephanie grew up in Fowlerville. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from University of Michigan, and her Master of Business Administration from University of Michigan. Stephanie has worked in the dental field for 17 years, starting out as a dental assistant at a pediatric dental office, then moving into a general dental office. She was lead faculty at a dental assisting program, where she instructed prospective dental assistants in the clinical and administrative aspects of dentistry. Since Stephanie has been the Clinical Director of Operations with HSDC, she has focused on all of the clinical aspects to keep the offices running smoothly.

Stephanie resides in Fenton with her husband Tim, and her four children Mallory, Luke, Ethan and Levi. She enjoys outdoor activities with her family, including swimming, hiking Michigan trails, kayaking, camping and motocross.