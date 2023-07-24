LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have old pills, prescribed or not, you no longer need? Not sure how to get rid of them?

6 News is holding a drug drop-off event Wednesday, where anybody can bring any and all pills they want to get rid of and have them safely disposed of by members of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department — no questions asked.

No liquids or sharps (syringes, needles, lancets) will be accepted.

The drug drop-off will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in front of the WLNS station located at 2820 E. Saginaw St.

Why host a drug drop-off?

Many people have leftover drugs from previous health issues. Dropping off drugs is a safe way to prevent old or unwanted pills from being abused.

It is also more eco-friendly. Other methods of disposing of pills, such as flushing them down the toilet, may allow them to enter the environment.

