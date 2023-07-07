LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Judge Donald Allen, Jr. of Ingham County’s 55th District Court sat down with 6 News to talk about the Sobriety Court program as part of its ongoing series telling the stories of those affected by addiction.

Allen spent most of his career as an assistant attorney general, from 1988 to 2005.

In 2006, Allen was appointed by then Gov. Jennifer Granholm as director of Michigan’s Office of Drug Control Policy, where he served until his appointment to the 55th District Court.

He is now the presiding judge of Sobriety Court, which focuses on the rehabilitation of repeat offense substance abusers.

Allen says in recent years, problems with opioid use have escalated and grown worse.

“It seems like, despite all the knowledge we have about the dangers of opiates, the opiates that are out in the system; out in the community, have gotten stronger and deadlier,” Allen said.

He talked about his work with Sobriety Court, and the efforts that go into helping people on a path to recovery after the consequences of addiction on their personal lives, and of legal troubles brought upon by drug charges.

“We are now at 802 graduates; that’s over 800 people who have gotten their lives back together…when they get their lives together, it helps their families; their neighborhoods and the communities that these people are from,” Allen said.

You can watch the full conversation between Judge Donald Allen and 6 News’ Jorma Duran in the video player above.