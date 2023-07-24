LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Through July, WLNS is bringing you a story every Monday from the “Fighting Addiction: Heartbreak and Hope” series, which takes a closer look at the fight against opioid addiction in Michigan.

Addiction is difficult to kick, but what makes it even harder is when resources are inaccessible.

A couple in Michigan created a mobile clinic to prevent this. The Recovery Mobile Clinic travels around the state to provide medical services to anyone who needs it.

Robert Kujawa has been getting help from the Recovery Mobile Clinic for nearly a year now. The clinic has helped him with his alcohol recovery and provides him with basic healthcare.

The clinic has been providing medical services across the state since 2020 and helped more than 5,000 people each year.

Founder Jordana Latoza was working as a nurse when she thought of the idea. She saw patients she cared for not coming back for treatment.

She said they were mostly “suboxone, opiate, and alcohol-addicted patients.”

Latoza and her husband have seen an increased need for the clinic since the pandemic.

“[The] need is definitely there and, unfortunately, growing when you look at our numbers of opiate addiction and opiate death prior to the pandemic to afterward. We have had a significant increase in this community and this nation as a whole,” Latoza said.

The organization has added a second vehicle to account for the increased need.

Its goal is to bridge the gap until patients can see their primary care doctors. To cover costs, insurance is welcomed, but no one will be turned away.

“We will never close the door on a patient,” she said.

The nonprofit organization accepts donations via its patient recovery fund.