Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties (CMHA-CEI) Integrated Treatment & Recovery Services: http://www.ceicmh.org/services/itrs

Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties (CMHA-CEI)For more information about SUD Services, please call our CMHA-CEI Access Center at 517-346-8318 or access@ceicmh.org

Pine Rest – https://www.pinerest.org/about-us/contact-us/. If you are in crisis or need immediate assistance, please call our Contact Center which is staffed 24/7 at 800.678.5500.

Hope Not Handcuffs: https://www.familiesagainstnarcotics.org/hopenothandcuffs

Michigan State Police Angel Program: https://www.michigan.gov/msp/divisions/grantscommunityservices/angel

Narcotics Anonymous: https://na.org/

Resource list from MSU Extension:

Inpatient Treatment Providers:

• Mid-Michigan Recovery Services

(517) 887-0226 – midmichiganrecoveryservices.org

24-hour crisis hotline: (800) 372-8460

Mid-Michigan Recovery Services is a drug and alcohol treatment agency. Residential and outpatient services. Mid- Michigan Recovery Services offers a full array of recovery services including detox, residential, outpatient, and recovery housing. Specialized services for pregnant and parenting individuals and families.

• Holy Cross Services

(844) 452-4767 – holycrossservices.org

Holy Cross Services provides substance use and mental health disorder treatment services including detox, residential, outpatient, and recovery housing. Supportive of the Recovery Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC) model of SUD treatment.

• RISE Recovery Community Men and Women’s Recovery Housing

(517) 709-3389 – rrclansing.org

RISE Recovery assists individuals in need into treatment and provides supportive housing for those who complete treatment successfully as they transition back into society.

Behavioral Health and Outpatient Treatment Providers:

• Community Mental Health- Clinton County Counseling Center

(989) 224-6729 – ceicmh.org

Provides outpatient substance use disorder treatment- assessments, individual, group, and family counseling.

• Cristo Rey Community Center

(517) 372-4700 ext. 140- cristoreycommunity.org

Outpatient counseling and prevention program designed to meet the needs of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color) people and women specialty services.

• Prevention and Training Services (P.A.T.S.) Lansing

(517) 323-8149 – patslansing.com

PATS provides an array of substance use disorder treatment services. Including relapse prevention treatment, outpatient, intensive outpatient, and assessments.

Family Support and Education:

• Families Against Narcotics (FAN) Ingham/Okemos

familiesagainstnarcotics.org/ingham-okemos

Ingham/Okemos FAN holds weekly support meetings on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 PM at University Lutheran Church 1020 S. Harrison Rd. East Lansing MI, 48823. All are welcome to attend.

Additional Ingham County Narcotics Anonymous meeting sites and times can be found online at na.org/meetingsearch/

• MSU Extension Michigan Substance Use, Prevention, Education and Recovery (MiSUPER)

canr.msu.edu/misuper/

The overall goal of the MiSUPER project is to increase awareness of opioid misuse in rural communities regarding prevention, addiction treatment options, and recovery support so that community members and healthcare professionals can recognize signs of misuse, suggest options for professional treatments, and support those in recovery.

Statewide/National Resources:

• SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator

findtreatment.samhsa.gov

Individuals can enter their zip code and be connected to local resources confidently and anonymously.

• SAMHSA’s National Helpline – 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

Individuals can dial this helpline 24/7/365 to be connected to treatment resources, support groups, and community-based organizations in their area.

• MDHHS- Get Help Now- Behavioral Health Treatment Locator

michigan.gov/mdhhs

Access behavioral health resources by county.