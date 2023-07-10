LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Growing up in Grand Ledge, Zachary Bastian loved to fish, took pride in being a big brother, and wanted to succeed….. but instead, his mom Lauri said he lost the battle to opioid addiction. “Nobody should lose a child from a drug that’s supposed to be a pharmaceutical drug,” says Bastian, “You’re heart shatters and then it turns to dust.”

It’s a sad outcome happening by the thousands every year in Michigan, despite an opioid overhaul on all fronts to fight this epidemic. “The crisis continues to evolve,” says Health and Human Services Administrator Jared Welehodsky, “And so we just need to evolve with it.” Welehodsky says Michigan’s opioid crisis started to skyrocket a decade ago, due to doctors over-prescribing drugs like Vicodin, Oxycontin, and morphine. To battle it away, state lawmakers passed a 10-bill package in 2017, focused on fixing the problem with provider education and the creation of the Michigan Automated Prescription System. “MAPS” tracks controlled substances and prevent pill diversion at the prescriber, pharmacy, and patient levels… a system Welehodsky says is working. “We have seen prescription opioids decline since we passed those laws in 2017.”

The statewide strategy on how to handle opioid addicts shifted as well to prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery. Basically, providing would-be users with things like counseling services and life-saving drugs, like Naloxone. “Naloxone is the drug that is used to reverse an opioid overdose,” says Welehodsky, “And we have made Naloxone access a priority for the state.” In fact, Michigan now offers a Naloxone portal that allows many different organizations to order this drug — with more than 400,000 kits being sent out to agencies across the state since January 2020. “We feel like this is maybe under-reported,” says Welehodsky, “That there have been over 5,600 uses of Naloxone of what we’ve distributed… and we feel like that is a big success story.” Success because that means since 2020 — more than 5,600 Michiganders have been saved from an opioid overdose — and that stat is showing up on national charts according to Welehodsky. “Michigan has gone from the rate of overdoses consistently being in the top 15 of states over the last decade, but now we are below the national average.”

But opioid overdose deaths in Michigan aren’t dropping as they should, and the federal drug enforcement administration says, they know why. “The cartels were watching and paying attention to that,” says DEA agent Brian McNeal, “And as we got a handle on those prescription pills and stopping the diversion of those pills, they came in and said, there’s an appetite, let’s make fake pills.” Pills made with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic painkiller that with just 2 milligrams worth, an amount that could fit on the tip of a pencil, could kill an average Michigander. “It hasn’t been diverted,” says McNeal, “It’s been pressed in a lab in Mexico to mimic a pill that you think is a legitimate prescription pill.”

Making matters worse, the DEA says opioid drug dealers are now increasingly mixing an animal sedative called Xylazine, also known as “Tranq” to these fake pills because it’s even cheaper to use than fentanyl. Since October 2019, Xylazine-connected overdose deaths have happened in 29 Michigan counties, with the second most, 44, taking place in Ingham County. “Xylanzine is now being used in adulterating for fentanyl,” says McNeal, “So you are stretching your profits even further and because it is not federally controlled, it’s very difficult to prosecute someone who has Xylazine.”

In the meantime… local, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are working hard to stop the flow of Fentanyl and Xylazine from coming into Michigan, but are also now sending the message out to opioid users about just how deadly and unpredictable these drugs are to hopefully stop them from taking a chance with their life. “What we have now pivoted to is our outreach programs and raising awareness and saying hey, if we can eliminate the demand then we can impact the supply,” says McNeal.

Unfortunately for Bastian… her son couldn’t escape his addiction… and she ran out of time.

“Had I known or was better aware of what drug he was using I could have fixed him because if it goes beyond one or two uses then you have a real struggle.”

A deadly one Michigan is still currently grappling with.