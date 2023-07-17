LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — “I wasn’t the first one to be addicted to heroin. And I wasn’t the first one trying to get clean from it,” Kalen Coffelt, who overcame Opioid addiction said. “Somebody had done it before me. And if they did it, I could.”

Coffelt is now 8 years sober and said recovery meetings saved his life. For him, staying clean is something he works at every day and will do for the rest of his life.

Coffelt got help from Andy’s Angels, a non-profit in Jackson County founded by Mike Hirst after his son Andy died from an opioid overdose. Hirst wants to offer those battling addiction hope.

“There is a way out. But you can’t just say that,” Mike Hirst, Founder of Andy’s Angels told 6 News. “You’ve really got to sit down with somebody. And show them that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Because a lot of times they don’t think there is.”

That light is also shining brightly at Rise Recovery community in Lansing. Founder and president Corey Warren said Rise is lighting the path to breaking the cycle of addiction by creating a family within a community. “The recovery process gives that person a lifeline. A chance, a purpose a reason for being here,” Warren said.

Rise is a peer-to-peer recovery community. The people who come in for help get counseling from someone who has not only been in their shoes but understands the journey of recovery.

Noah Sweet battled his addiction to heroin for 17 years, homeless, in and out of prison and entered a psychiatric ward before detoxing there and then coming to Rise. After working with his own peer recovery coach for months, he graduated from the 5-phase program and was hired as staff.

“I never thought this day would come. To where I would be sober. I would have a decent life. I wouldn’t be in prison for another extended amount of time,” Sweet told 6 News.

Both Sweet and Coffelt said anyone on the road to sobriety knows they have to feed their recovery twice if not 10 times as much as they did their addiction, but breaking free of the addiction is possible.

“If my mom had thought like that, I might be dead right now,” Warren said. “If it’s somebody I love, it’s my son or my daughter and they’re out there … I’m in my truck and I’m driving around until I find you. I’m gonna try everything in my power every single night. If I have to over and over and over because at some point, there’s gonna be a five-minute window where that person wants help, and I have to be there when that five-minute window opens up.”

When a window does open up for someone looking for immediate help, one option is Hope not Handcuffs. A collaborative effort between families against narcotics, law enforcement, and the community.

Michigan State Police offers the Angel Program which allows people to walk into any State Police post during regular business hours to ask for help. People can do this without fear they will be arrested for drug or alcohol use or current possession.

Pine Rest Christian mental health services are another option. With just one call someone can set up a meeting with a therapist who will guide them through the process to determine whether they need 24-7 attention in a medically monitored detox or a residential program.

There are also Community Mental Health offices in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties which offer detox services in the recovery center, or residential services.

Rise also guides people who want to achieve freedom from addiction, and they will bring you into one of its 9 houses. It can also connect people with residential treatment centers that have immediate availability.