Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Safety For You
Top Stories
Shot fired at Lansing Secretary of State office
Top Stories
This Morning: Annual Kids Count Report shows more Michigan children living in poverty than 30 years ago
Top Stories
Families celebrate Father’s Day at Potter Park Zoo
Meridian Township Police ask public to help identify three young males
30 years later: Woman searches for missing brother
VIDEO: Lansing Police Officer striking 16-year-old detained girl
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Play Of The Week
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Recent Sportscasts
Top Stories
QB Josh McCown retires after 16 NFL seasons
Top Stories
Spain and China advance with scoreless draw
Top Stories
Germany beats South Africa 4-0 to win World Cup group
For fantasy sports players, Harden is the NBA MVP
Sharks sign D Erik Karlsson to $92M, 8-year deal
Anaheim Ducks hire Dallas Eakins as head coach
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
annual
This Morning: Annual Kids Count Report shows more Michigan children living in poverty than 30 years ago