Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
46°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Safety For You
Top Stories
Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship in franchise history
Top Stories
Farmers battle suicide, mental health problems
Top Stories
Appeals court blocks court order of UM president
Ex-coach gets probation in northern Michigan embezzlement
Plan seeks to curb drunken behavior on 3 Michigan rivers
This Morning: World’s largest Oldsmobile car show this weekend
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Play Of The Week
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Recent Sportscasts
Top Stories
Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship in franchise history
Top Stories
6 Sports at 11 June 13
Top Stories
6 Sports at 6 June 13
6 Sports at 11 June 12
6 Sports at 6 June 11
6 Sports at 11 June 10
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Attorney General
Support for survivors strengthens during Catholic Church scandal
AG’s office releases report regarding Nassar investigation, survivor reacts
Attorney General shoots down LGBTQ protections
Non-profit raising money for Rev. Wehrle’s defense in hot water
Schuette: “MSU needs to give up the documents”
More Attorney General Headlines
Democratic Party endorses candidates for several races at Detroit convention
Federal decision on marijuana has locals seeking answers
March Madness: Keep an eye out for online ticket scams
Attorney General Bill Schuette’s annual list of Top 10 Consumer Complaints released
House passes bill to require human trafficking notices