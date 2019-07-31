Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Safety For You
Top Stories
This Morning: Lansing’s police chief to retire today
Top Stories
Michigan priest facing misconduct says he’s innocent
Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’
Michigan man hopes to make Olympic finals for Samoa
Skubick: Analysis of night one of the Democrat candidates debate in Detroit
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Play of The Week
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Deadline day drama for Minor, others
Top Stories
AP source: Indians dealing Bauer to Reds, get Puig in deal
Top Stories
Garcia HR, 2-run 2B leads Rays to 6-5 win over Red Sox
Going out swinging: Puig brawls again as Reds finish trade
LEADING OFF: Deadline day drama for Minor, others
AP source: Bauer fined by MLB for ball heave
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
WLNS-DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQs
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
captain
This Morning: Lansing’s police chief to retire today