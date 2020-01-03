Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Michigan
Local News
Livestream/6 In Six
Latest Video
Thanks for nominating a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Washington-DC
Safety For You
Nassar Coverage
Top Stories
2020 Economic Outlook: How Michigan plays a part
Top Stories
Who was Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed in a U.S. strike?
FDA Recalls: string cheese, hard boiled eggs citing listeria contamination
Michigan ranked 8th on ‘Most Moved from States in 2019’ what a declining population could mean
MSUFCU continues to investigate fraud charges
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Weather Workbook
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
5th Quarter 2019
Play of The Week
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Features
Michigan Lottery
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Home For The Holidays
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
WLNS Buy Local
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Thanks for nominating a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Thanks for nominating a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
WLNS TV Listings
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
Horoscopes
The Mel Robbins Show
WLNS 6 Apps
Work For Us
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
TV Rescan to see WLAJ 53
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
In the Name of the Law
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
TV Rescan
Search
Search
Search
economics
2020 Economic Outlook: How Michigan plays a part