Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Safety For You
Top Stories
This Morning: Car camps teach basics of car care and best practices
Top Stories
5 Michigan counties get agricultural disaster designation
Detroit students take part in surveys to improve learning
Lansing family searches for missing pet tortoise
HEALTHCAST: How to keep your skin safe this summer
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Play of The Week
Top Stories
Big 3 not slowing down as Wimbledon heads to quarterfinals
Top Stories
Sea rescue: Olympic swimmer Magnini saves tourist in Italy
Top Stories
Pogba in spotlight as Manchester United arrives in Perth
The Latest: 2017 Wimbledon champ Muguruza splits with coach
WNBA looking at dates to makeup game suspended by earthquake
Chasing an 8th Wimbledon title, Williams next plays Riske
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
WLNS-DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQs
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
failure
Parenting Connection: Avoid being a Snowplow Parent