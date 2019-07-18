Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Safety For You
Top Stories
3 historic lighthouses on the Great Lakes to be auctioned
Top Stories
This Morning: Mosquitoes are back and biting
Tips to stay cool when the weather doesn’t
Michigan unemployment rate 4.2% in June; unchanged from May
This Morning: “Great Dairy Adventure” returns to MSU
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Play of The Week
Top Stories
The Latest: Duval posts a 13 on par-5 7th at British Open
Top Stories
Froome confirmed 2011 Vuelta winner due to Cobo doping case
Top Stories
Ernie Broglio, 21-game winner traded for Lou Brock, dies
An emotional return to Irish soil for British Open
LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Phillies play early after playing late
Paddack takes no-hitter into 8th as Padres beat Marlins 3-2
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
WLNS-DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQs
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
insects
This Morning: Mosquitoes are back and biting