Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Safety For You
Top Stories
This Morning: Help identify the missing today
Top Stories
Lake Michigan waves, pushed by high winds, impact shoreline
Top Stories
Boy fatally struck while riding bike with dad in Michigan
Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship in franchise history
Farmers battle suicide, mental health problems
Appeals court blocks court order of UM president
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Play Of The Week
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Recent Sportscasts
Top Stories
Toronto Raptors win first NBA championship in franchise history
Top Stories
6 Sports at 11 June 13
Top Stories
6 Sports at 6 June 13
6 Sports at 11 June 12
6 Sports at 6 June 11
6 Sports at 11 June 10
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Jackson County Court
Jury finds Tracy Lawrence guilty of murdering trespassing teens
MSU trustee calls out people who put him on trial for assault
Trial begins for MSU trustee charged with assault
Security video of teen’s murder revealed in court hearing
Doctors in Jurewicz trial: Baby died from ‘forceful impact’
More Jackson County Court Headlines
Local dad sentenced to 20-40 years in prison for severely beating kids
New information comes to light in murder of Jackson woman
UPDATE: Mom on trial for child abuse is found guilty of two counts of first degree child abuse
VERDICT: Hung jury means Jackson murder trial will start over
Jackson murder trial continues with more revealing testimony
UPDATE: Trial begins for woman charged with murdering boyfriend
Adoptions highlight need for families to take on teens
Former principal pleads guilty to embezzling from school
Local kids find forever homes on National Adoption Day
Jackson County Court: Bus shooting victim charged, accused boyfriend killer heading to trial