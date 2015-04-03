Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Michigan
Local News
Livestream/6 In Six
Latest Video
Traffic Tracker
Veterans Voices
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Meijer Fan Fest Information
Safety For You
State Budget Showdown
Nassar Coverage
Top Stories
Community mourns death of former Michigan Governor William Milliken
Top Stories
The Davies Project gets a new home
Controversy stirs over Charlotte elementary school Halloween policy
Animal control clearing up feral cat colonies
52-year-old man in critical condition after accident with vehicle in Lansing
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Weather Workbook
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
5th Quarter 2019
Play of The Week
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
The Big Game
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
WLNS 6 Apps
Work For Us
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
In the Name of the Law
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch 6 News This Morning Weekend
Kent County Sheriff's Department
Body Found After Car Plunges Into Pond