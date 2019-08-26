Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Meijer Fan Fest Information
Safety For You
Top Stories
Brazilian firefighters toil in Amazon region hazy with smoke
Top Stories
Livingston Co. board removes elective abortions from insurance
UPDATE: 12-year-old Lansing boy has been located and is safe
New poll shows more support, interest in recreational marijuana
GM union members to decide whether or not to strike
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Play of The Week
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
Torres and Ford stay hot as Yankees top Mariners 5-4
Top Stories
Federer drops 1st set of US Open before winning in 4
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Verlander vs Morton, Cubs and Mets get wild
Brooksby, Berdych face decisions on futures after US Open
Colts try to quickly turn corner following Luck’s decision
Beckham back on field with Browns’ offense after hip issue
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
WLNS-DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQs
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
marijuana use
POLL: Almost a quarter of Michiganders use marijuana