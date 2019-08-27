Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Meijer Fan Fest Information
Safety For You
Top Stories
New app allows community to connect with Lansing Police and get real-time alerts
Top Stories
This Morning: Healthy tech habits for back to school
This Morning: Identifying cyber bullying as kids return to school
Spurning Amazon aid, Brazil brings up Notre Dame fire
Livingston Co. board removes elective abortions from insurance
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Play of The Week
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
Miami LT Laremy Tunsil anchors revamped Dolphins’ line
Top Stories
Indians’ Ramírez has surgery, not ruled out for postseason
Top Stories
A look back at top moments in PodcastOne Sports Now
Rivera has no doubt Cam Newton will play in Panthers’ opener
Blood clots in lung could sideline Patriots C Andrews
Woods has surgery on left knee for minor cartilage damage
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
WLNS-DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQs
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch 6 News at 5:00
michigan marijuana use
POLL: Legalizing recreational marijuana in Michigan only bumped up use by 5%