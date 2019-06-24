Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Safety For You
Top Stories
This Morning: Residents to address Twp. officials regarding power plant
Top Stories
MSU’s wheelchair floorball team heads overseas to compete
Top Stories
Haslett man ID’d as victim in Barry Co. double homicide
Women dress as handmaids, protest recent abortion ban laws
Giant squid captured on camera for the first time in the US
Survivors, Attorney General react to new Nassar investigation
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Play Of The Week
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Recent Sportscasts
Top Stories
Tennis greats applaud Barty’s rise to No. 1
Top Stories
Santa Anita season ends after 30 horse deaths, trainer ban
Top Stories
Pujols concludes STL return with 2 hits, Molina jersey swap
LEADING OFF: Mets deal with reporter dust-up, LA rooks rock
Rookie trifecta: Smith delivers 3rd straight walk-off for LA
Swedish bid hopes Latvia link key to 2026 Olympics host vote
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
novi energy
This Morning: Residents to address Twp. officials regarding power plant