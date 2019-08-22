Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Parenting Connection
Safety For You
Top Stories
This Morning: Volunteers wanted to staff Amtrak station in East Lansing
Top Stories
Judge: MSU policies could have made women vulnerable to athlete assaults
Consumers Energy asking customers to use less energy
Protecting yourself and your pets against deadly algae
“I don’t know what lead to his decision, but I do respect it…” Politician Reacts to Arbulu’s Leave of Absence.
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Play of The Week
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to drive Xfinity race at Darlington
Top Stories
Walker, Turner lead US over Australia 102-86
Top Stories
Bryant’s HR in 8th gives Cubs wild 12-11 win over Giants
LEADING OFF: Mad Max and Gerrit Cole return, Fenway freebie
Davis, Mets helped by Indians’ mental lapse, win 4-3 in 10
Verlander allows 2 HRs in 2-hitter, loses 2-1 to Tigers
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
WLNS-DirecTV/AT&T U-verse FAQs
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
open house
This Morning: Volunteers wanted to staff Amtrak station in East Lansing