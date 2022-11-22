LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Tech Tuesday!

Today, we’re examining new technology that is being used to help stroke patients get back on their feet and new ways Facebook is hoping to protect teenagers.

In a trial at the University of Portsmouth, several dozen stroke patients that were having trouble walking were given a bionic leg and a digital 3D camera system to track their progress.

Researchers found the bionic legs, used at home by participants alongside traditional physical therapy, sped up recovery.

“We saw a confidence increase, we saw walking ability increase and, therefore, daily step count and activity increase from there for that group,” said Amy Wright with the University of Portsmouth.

The rideshare company Lyft is launching new services for customers who have their own cars.

With the $9.99/month Lyft Pink membership, customers will have coverage for four roadside emergencies per year.

This includes repairs or maintenance, parking garage discounts, and tow services.

So at $9.99, to get free tows, to get 15% off car maintenance, and to get discounted parking, it should, over time, be the most affordable way to manage your vehicle,” said John Zimmer with Lyft.

Meta says it is looking at ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer for teenagers.

Starting now, everyone who is under the age of 16 will be defaulted into more private settings when they join Facebook, allowing them to choose things like who can see their friends list and who can see posts they’re tagged in on their profile.

The company also announced new updates to prevent teens from exchanging messages with adults who’ve been blocked or reported by another young person.

New tools also help stop the spread of intimate images between teenagers. Meta says the nonconsensual sharing of intimate images can be extremely traumatic, and the company wants to do all it can to discourage teens from sharing these images on social media apps in the first place.