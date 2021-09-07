Biden administration fighting vaccine misinformation with influencers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Facebook says that a post that spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine is now the most popular post from January through March. Here’s how the White House is working with social media influencers to spread the truth about the vaccine and to encourage young people to get the shot.

TikTok is the latest way that the Biden administration is promoting the vaccine.

Here in Michigan, 40.4% of 16 to 19-year-olds are fully vaccinated. While 45.9% percent have received one or more doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The Biden administration now has a full roster of creators ranging in popularity. They’re partnering with the organization Gen Z For Change to help get the word out.

“So Gen z For Change is a coalition of over five hundred TikTok creators with a combined following of about 432 million people. Our cumulative reach with all the creators in the network in one month is about 1.5 billion views. That’s more than CNN, MSNBC and Fox News combined per month,” said influencer Laysie B.

According to a June online survey of 2,019 parents by the University of Michigan, among parents of older children, 12 to 18 years old, about 40 say it’s unlikely their child will get the vaccine.

Much of the hesitancy is also due to the growing tide of disinformation on social media.

“You have people that are also influencers. They’re solely anti-vax influencers like Dr. Joseph Mercola, who have built a $100 million massive business, essentially promoting disinformation about vaccines online.” Just recently, Facebook banned an entire network that was actually paying influencers to post vaccine misinformation and spread lies about the vaccine. So the white house has a real uphill battle.”

But these influencers are hoping that they can make a difference and get at least one more person vaccinated.