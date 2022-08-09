Nitrate can be found in fertilizer or wastewater from treatment plants, and can seep into well water.

For California, it is the Central Valley Regional Water Control Board’s job to prevent nitrate contamination.

The Board is currently having a hard time doing its job.

“We’re not meeting the exact standard for drinking water.,” said Parry Klassen of the Valley Water Collaborative.

According to Klassen says the Board is providing temporary solutions.

A new pilot program is offering a more long-term solution.

The panels condense humidity, turning air into water while leaving out toxic chemicals, which can provide 10 gallons of clean drinking water a day.

This tech has the potential to be used on hundreds of homes, and maybe even thousands of homes.