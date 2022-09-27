If you’re not into the look of the new electric vehicles, there’s some good news.

“The motors are much smaller than the engine, so they’re slung really low in the vehicle,” said Darren Palmer, the Vice President of Ford’s Electric Vehicle Program.

If you’re wanting to convert a more classic-looking car into an electric vehicle, you can do just that with Ford’s conversion kit, which is called the Eluminator.

Right now, it’s not something you can do in your garage at home, as it requires an experienced mechanic.

That’s keeping Kirk Miller and his company in California very busy.

“There’s a massive shortage of conversion shops//the longer-term goal is to get it to where it’s plug and play,” said Miller, the vice president of AEM EV. “I’m going to say you know, a year or so out minimum.”

AEM EV builds the electronics and hardware to turn a gas-powered car electric.

Unfortunately, the Ford engine kit quickly sold out but the market for this is just getting charged up.