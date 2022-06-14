LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With a heat wave in our midst and summer just a week away, there are some ways to beat the heat that you can find online that are completely free of charge.

Central Michigan 211 is open 24 hours a day, all year long, and can connect you with cooling centers across the state.

How Do I Access Central Michigan 211?

You can access the service online or by calling 211 on your phone.

Finding a Cooling Center Near You

First off, you are going to want to go to CentralMichigan211.org and click the “Find the Help You Need” button.

Next, you will want to enter the zip code or city you are based in, as well as what you are looking for.

After that, a list will be generated by zip code or city, showing you agencies and places that offer a cooling center.

Cooling centers are open to all people in the community during extreme temperature-related emergencies.

Are You a Jackson, Hillsdale or Lewanee Local?

For those living in the areas mentioned above, you can click here to go to the Area Agency on Aging‘s list of cooling centers in the area.