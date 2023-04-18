LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In a recent push to a cleaner environment, the Biden Administration proposed automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the United States to be electric by 2032.

“I’m pleased to announce that the EPA is announcing the strongest ever federal pollution technology standards for both cars and trucks,” said Michael Regan, Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The proposed regulation would call for far more new electric vehicle sales than the auto industry agreed to less than two years ago.

So, if you’re thinking about making the switch, there are some things to consider, like getting a tax credit.

Right now, only General Motors, Ford, Stellantis and Tesla have vehicles that qualify for the $7,500 tax credit in 2023.

That’s according to rules released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.

Those include Cadillac LYRIQ, the Chevrolet Blazer, Bolt and Bolt EUV, Equinox, and Silverado.

You can also consider the Ford F-150 Lightning, as well as the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Many vehicles fell off the list because federal guidelines now require eligible vehicles to be built in North America.

Larry Burns, a former GM executive and auto industry advisor, said the EV market is still young and there’s a lot more to learn before they take over the market.

“This is tough, tough work to do and to go from where we are today in the us to two thirds of our our vehicles being battery electric vehicles by 2030 to 2032,” Burns said. “Boy, that’s a that’s a pretty big ask.”