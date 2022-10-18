Cruise control. Some drivers love it, but others don’t trust it.

From simplicity to necessity, a few finger taps is all it takes to give your foot a “break.”

Automotive expert Bob Larkin only trusts cruise control “under the right conditions.”

Larkin is the Director of Automotive Service Tech at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minnesota.

The purpose behind cruise control had drivers who go long distances in mind.

“The basis is really to help with driver foot fatigue on a long trip,” said Larkin.

Situations where there is minimal traffic, distractions and leveled roads are what Larkin said cruise control is mostly designed for,

Cruise control also offers drivers the chance to improve the gas mileage of a car.

Natural Resources Canada did a study in which a car was set to 50 miles per hour on cruise control.

The car consumed 20% less gas than a car cycling between 46 and 52 miles per hour every 20 seconds.

As for times you should not use cruise control- Larkin said that places with many red lights are not optimal. The same applies to hilly terrain, or when there are slick roads.

Want to know more? Watch the video in the player above.