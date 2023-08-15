EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University students are ready to return to campus — and soon after, papers and presentations will be assigned.

But in the world of AI technology and ChatGPT, how will this impact education?

Kiyerra Lake spoke to one MSU Professor this Tech Tuesday to see what’s being done.

MSU experts are now coming together to understand ChatGPT and other similar technologies.

“That creates very convincing texts that sound like they came from a person,” said Bill Hart-Davidson, MSU Writing Professor and Associate Dean for Graduate Education.

Which can be concerning and raise questions if you’re a professor that grades papers and presentations in a world where this technology exists.

“Will we have to change how we teach? Will we have to change the regulations that we have for students, for faculty?” Hart-Davidson said.

Through writing, he can teach and help his students learn.

“I actually need to see them working at the limit of their ability and making a few mistakes, so that I can give them feedback and help them know how to improve. And if what I’m seeing is what a robot did, I really can’t do that,” Hart-Davidson said.

So MSU experts are seeing the pitfalls, but also the benefits.

They say this tech can help teachers personalize examples for different learning styles and generate a quiz. But also help students facing writer’s block.

“I think the core issue for academic integrity or academic honesty is, are you representing your work as your own work,” Hart-Davidson said.

Currently at MSU they are not recommending AI detection services.

“And even the companies that produce them acknowledge that there are some errors, and so there’s a real risk of producing false accusations,” Hart-Davidson said.

Instead, they are figuring out the best ways to incorporate AI technology for teaching and learning tools.

MSU Professors are being given AI training modules this fall, and sample writings they can put in their syllabus about using ChatGPT.

“We’re all learning and it’s changing rapidly. So, we’re staying on our toes,” Hart-Davidson said.