JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Technology is forever evolving and some devices come with a difficult learning curve.

At Jackson College this summer, staff and students are providing extra help for senior people with their technology.

“I went to the very first one last Wednesday and I plan on going back again,” said senior Evelyn Punches.

Classes are being held each Wednesday from now until Aug. 23.

“To me, the student that I worked with was very nice, very friendly, answered my questions. I wrote some things down so that I wouldn’t have to ask those same things again,” she said.

And staff will be available to offer help from noon to 3 p.m. each time.

“We feel they have the eagerness and willingness to learn it, it’s just getting someone to help them. So, someone that has the time; has the patience, and that is what our amazing staff and students at our solutions center are offering,” said Katie Crowley, the Jackson College Affinity Liaison for the elder community.

Crowley says their team is teaching seniors to use their devices so they can actually enjoy them.

“We had a woman Facetime her daughter for the first time and it was so amazing to see that. So, it’s pretty much whatever they need help with,” said Crowley.

This help is being offered to seniors across Michigan at the solution center in room 219 in William Atkinson Hall.

