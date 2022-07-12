LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The same camera you use to check out your pets or kids inside your home, may also be used by the bad guys.

A lesser-known security threat is smart light bulbs. These are just several devices that connect to your phone or to a home hub and store your information.

“If you throw that light bulb out someone could just pick it up and they’ve got all your information right there, in your trash can,” said Carmen Balber, the Executive Director of Consumer Watchdog.

In order to hackproof your home, create strong passwords for each of your accounts, and make sure you clear out your data before tossing out your smart devices.

“One of the easiest ways for hackers to get into your home is if you don’t change the factory-set passwords on your device,” said Balber.

Before getting rid of anything connected to your phone or WiFi, clear out your data.

Starting with your router itself, and for all you shoppers excited for Prime Day, so are the scammers.

The scam begin with a package you know you didn’t order, but then, someone comes to your door claiming it’s theirs.

You give it to them, the scammer leaves but then you learn that somebody has used your personal information to order that item.

Police said if you receive a suspicious package, hold onto it, so you don’t end up becoming the next victim stuck with the bill, which don’t come cheap.