SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (WLNS) – University of San Francisco Senior Zac Clark has developed a high-tech backpack that comes complete with everything one living on the street might need.

The pack includes a solar panel for charging cell phones.

For the past 18 months, Clark spent every minute of his free time meeting with investors, securing funds and testing prototype after prototype.

“We’re really anticipating a good response but of course, you never know until you actually do it,” Clark said.

Tuesday was the launch of his new product, but no matter how the day goes, Zac won’t make a penny off of it.

Clark is giving away all his inventory to complete strangers

Four years ago, Zac got an apartment in the Tenderloin, an area with some of the highest levels of homelessness in the city.

“Seeing this being a way of life in a city that has so much wealth and not just wealth, but innovation and creativity and I wanted to use some of that creativity and innovation for something meaningful,” Clark said.

So, Zac and his friends came up with an idea — a high-tech backpack they call “The Makeshift Traveler.”

The backpack also comes with a sleeping bag, a flashlight and a radio.

It’s that simple feature that Clark believes that can make all the difference.

A 2018 study showed 72% of homeless people living in the Bay Area have cell phones, a lifeline to essential services. But keeping them charged is a whole other matter.

Leonard Essley has been living on the streets for almost two years. As an army vet, he’s been working on getting a subsidized apartment but keeping in touch with the VA has been nearly impossible

As the day goes by, the reception Zac gets is way bigger than anything he could have imagined

“To be honest I’m still at an all-time high right now. I have yet to process it, but I know that once we get home later today. I know that it’s going to be pretty emotional.”

Calling on the power of the sun to deliver a ray of hope to the homeless.