LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The iconic Michigan State Police bubble on top of the cruisers is a significant part of the organization’s history and tradition. But now it’s going through a large — but small — overhaul.

While some people may get an anxious feeling or a sigh of relief seeing the flashing red light of a Michigan State Police vehicle, there are two men from the Michigan-based company SoundOff Signal who feel a bit different.

“I know it’s exciting for us every time we drive by a vehicle we’re looking. Which one is it?” Doug Baker, Senior VP of Technology at SoundOff Signal told 6 News.

SoundOff Signal company leaders Bryan Nyeholt (left) and Doug Baker (right). (WLNS)

It’s his company which is responsible for the new technology and look of the new beacon — affectionately known as the cherry topper of the blue goose. “We’ve been chasing the blue goose for years,” Bryan Nyeholt, President and CEO of SoundOff Signal said. “So we’re excited to have our product on that now and it’s been a good collaboration with the Michigan State Police team and we’ve been very excited to work with them.”

This project started about 18 months ago when a problem for police quickly became an opportunity. The new Tahoe cruiser is taller and the addition of the beacon made it a bit too tall for some areas.

Michigan company behind new state police lights built by Michigan based SoundOff Signal. (WLNS)

The new flatter light from SoundOff Signal provides about 40% more red light output and has the ability to make white light. It’s also controllable with a smart control system and troopers are able to turn it on for just the front or back.

The new light also helps synch with other lights to make the patterns less distracting to other drivers.

Michigan State Police Lt. Nick Darlington said the new beacon is a remarkable achievement with cutting-edge technology and innovative features that will enhance the safety and efficiency of the force.