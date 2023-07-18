LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More license plate readers are popping up across Michigan.

The technology is being used by the Michigan State Police in mid-Michigan and the Metro Detroit area.

MSP is taking advantage of the license plate reading devices on I-94 in Jackson. Police say its used for crimes, including stolen vehicles.

“We’re allowed to enter that plate into our license plate reader, and so if it does come through the area, it sends an alert to our dispatch centers, who then alerts the agencies around the area that they’re working, that that plate has popped up on their system,” said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez.

The reader is always scanning plates, so the response is immediate. And it isn’t just being used to solve crimes, it’s also being used to help find missing people.

“A lot of it’s with Alzheimer’s/dementia patients that are out. They left for the day and haven’t returned home, so the kids are calling. So, we’ll put that plate out in the reader and that car comes through the area, we’re able to stop that, and get that person home safely. So that’s been huge in helping out with that,” Gonzalez said.

It can also track down people who left in a vehicle after a domestic violence incident. Over in the Detroit area, troopers are now using it to help them solve freeway shootings.

“Of those 90% that have been stopped or investigated, those have all led to arrests. What we would do is we’re going to get the information from the victim on a freeway shooting, maybe they got the plate, then we can go back and look, put that plate in and find out where that person was and what happened,” Gonzalez said.

And the readers are put in visible locations.

“We respect people’s privacy. We know that’s important to everybody. So they’re out there to help the public. To keep them safe,” Gonzalez said.