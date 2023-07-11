EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At Michigan State University researchers are using a grant worth $750,000 to see how memories are made. It’s work researchers hope to accomplish using a state-of-the-art imaging system to capture brain activity.

At MSU’s Institute for Quantitative Health Sciences and Engineering, there is a piece of equipment that is a $50,000 prototype. The innovative imaging system uses a specially designed lens to take dozens of pictures every second of the neurons firing in the outer layers of the brain’s cortex.

Mark Reimers (MSU)

“I hope we’ll be generating a lot of very nice findings over the next couple of years,” said Mark Reimers, Associate Professor in Neuroscience and Biomedical Engineering at MSU. “They’ll be able to see simultaneously what’s happening in cells over in the left side and the right side and the front and the back and they’ll be able to infer how they’re communicating and how they’re influencing each other and if you will, competing with each other to try to form a coherent experience and coherent decision.”

Beginning this fall, Reimers plans to look at how the brain makes and recalls new memories in animals — starting with rodents.

This is thanks to a grant from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research — where researchers hope to one day expand to Alzheimer’s research.

WISLAC prototype Caption: Prototype of the new imaging system. (Mark Reimers)

At MSU, the plan is to investigate and track the evolution of memory over time and even observe how things get mixed up in everyday memory. “So we need to record from many individual cells in order to understand how the brain is working, but that has been pretty much impossible for just about anybody unless you have $2 million,” Reimers said.

The bright white spots show which neurons are firing while the brain is making a memory. (Tony Kim)

Because this research can be expensive, MSU also wants to open up this prototype to different labs. “There’s an awful lot of smart people with very good ideas who don’t necessarily get a lot of money from the granting agencies,” Reimers added.