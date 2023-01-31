EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University professors are hoping to revolutionize artificial intelligence for those who stutter.

The professors plan to examine their interactions with automatic speech and voice-activated artificial intelligence systems.

This includes personal assistants like Siri, Alexa, or phone messaging systems.

Thanks to a rant from the National Science Foundation, their research will be aimed at developing an AI system that can better understand stuttered speech.

This work will be done with help from the National Association of Young People Who Stutter.

Price cuts in electric vehicles are now being seen across the country, and Ford just hopped on the bandwagon.

Ford’s price cuts occurred after Tesla dropped prices by nearly 20% for some of its EVs.

Specifically speaking, Ford is cutting prices on its Mustang Mache Electric SUV by as much as $6,000.

Experts said the drop will almost certainly force a price war as other automakers start to trim prices as well.

On the other hand, General Motors will have four EV model lines on sale by the end of 2023, but has yet to make pricing announcements.

Speaking of automobiles, it may be harder to get your vehicle insured if you have a Hyundai or Kia.

Insurance companies like State Farm and Progressive have stopped insuring some of these models, due to the make of those cars being higher targets for theft.

The Highway Loss Data Institute said the reason for the higher theft claims is a lack of electronic immobilizers in some Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Electronic immobilizers prevent thieves from breaking in and bypassing the ignition.

Both brands are working on software upgrades to fix the problem by this year.