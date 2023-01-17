LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new artificial intelligence tool is taking the tech world by storm plus, we’re seeing a price cut in electric vehicles. It’s all in this week’s Tech Tuesday report

A new AI called Chat GPT can now be used to answer questions and so much more.

In seconds, the program can write a document that looks like a human wrote it.

Chat GPT can also tackle complex questions like topics that might be assigned for a high school essay.

That has many educators worried.

But one Princeton undergrad believes he has the solution.

He created GPT Zero. Teachers can use it to determine if something was written by a human or ai.

“The reaction has been pretty astonishing. I’ve been hearing from teachers all over the world that have reached out. A lot of them have been trying out GPT Zero and saying actually confirmed some suspicions,” said Edward, the creator of GPT Zero.



“Tori” is described as the restaurant industry’s first conversational robot voice in the drive-thru and is already taking orders at a Panera in New York.

The pandemic hit fast food staffing levels hard, so the company’s CEO hopes to replace those positions with tori maybe one day also here in Michigan.

Sales are slowing and the stock price is tumbling for Tesla. The company is slashing prices dramatically on several versions of its electric vehicles.

This is making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit, which could spark buyers’ interest.

The company dropped prices by nearly 20% in the U.S.

But even with U.S. tax credits, EVs remain pricey compared to gas-powered vehicles, largely because of the high battery costs.

