SAN DIEGO, Cali. (WLNS) – In a medical emergency, time is of the essence to begin life-saving measures.

Inside UC San Diego’s simulation training center, researchers have been testing the Rescue Me CPR! app.

“This app can be used by anybody whether they have experience in cardiopulmonary resuscitation or not,” said Dr. Mark Greenberg of UC San Diego.

Dr. Greenberg developed the app along with medical student Brennan Marsh-Armstrong. For Dr. Greenberg, it was personal after a loved one witnessed an emergency.

“There was a kid on the couch who all of the sudden when we looked over was blue and not breathing. I said ‘what would you have liked to have. I wish we had an app. I said I’m gonna make one,'” said Dr. Greenberg.

Through visual, voice and text prompts, CPR can be done on anyone experiencing an opioid overdose or any type of cardiac arrest.

“The more people that know CPR, the more likelihood that someone will be around you that can perform CPR when it’s needed,” said medical student Brennan Marsh-Armstrong.

“It gives you a choice, you make the choice and then move on to the next and within 45 seconds you’re already doing chest compressions,” added Dr. Greenberg.

Every year in the U.S. there are 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. CPR can double or triple the chances of survival.

People tend to forget what to do during an emergency, Dr. Greenberg said. “One of the main features of this app is that it keeps them on track.”