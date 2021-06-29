New software connects teachers and students after more than a year of remote learning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After over a year of remote learning, a new piece of software may help students and teachers reconnet.

It’s called “Along,” and it was developed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla.

The program allows teachers to ask students questions about their personal lives, to help build a better connection between teacher and pupil.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we heard teachers asking for help because it was harder than ever to engage and motivate students,” said Priscilla. “So we work closely with researchers, teachers, software, developers, and students to build a tool that can help supercharge that critical student teacher relationship. So now we have a long digital reflection tool that makes it easier for teachers to connect one-on-one with their students and get beyond that frustrating one word, answer that many teachers and parents are used to.”

The program officially launched yesterday and is free for teachers in the US. For more on Along, check out our Seen on 6 page.