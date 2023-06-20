LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At airports across the country, some Transportation Security Administration checkpoints are getting a high-tech upgrade.

Upgrades include a facial recognition camera system to compare a flyer’s face to the picture on their ID in seconds.

If there’s no match, the TSA officer is alerted for further review.

“We view this as better for security, much more efficient because the image capture is fast and you’ll save several seconds, if not a minute,” said TSA administrator David Pekoske.

The new checkpoint system has been rolled out to more than two dozen airports nationwide since 2020, including the Detroit Metro Airport.

Most images are deleted after use, but some information is encrypted and retained for up to 24 months as part of the ongoing review of how the technology performs.

The technology has encountered some skepticism from five U.S. senators, who have demanded that the TSA halt the program.

“You don’t have to compromise people’s biometric security in order to provide physical security at airports,” said Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey.

Privacy advocates have expressed worries about the lack of regulations around facial recognition generally, saying that it may be less accurate with people of color.

“The facial recognition is a dangerous surveillance technology, just full stop,” said Jeramie Scott, Senior Counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

TSA said there are plans to add the technology to at least three more airports by the end of the year.