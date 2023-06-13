Every day, we get more and more self-driving cars on the roads.

The automotive advancement has octogenarians Robert Stone and Sheila Zieglowsky are getting to try out being “hands-free” through Waymo.

It’s a ride-sharing service based in Phoenix.

Waymo is owned by Google’s parent company, has hundreds of cars on the road, and has logged more than a million miles with passengers only no humans behind the wheel.

Waymo works and costs about the same as Uber.

“I’m 83 years old and I’m thinking about retiring from driving. And this is just a great way to go,” the two seniors said.

The ride-hailing service is seen as years ahead of its competitors in developing autonomous vehicles.

Technology allows the cars to see up to three football fields ahead and a track record of safe operations with only two minor collisions.

Still, a recent survey found 68% of drivers are “afraid” of self-driving vehicles.

For now, Waymo’s fleet of fully electric Jaguars is only operating in two cities.