LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tech news headlines are looking pretty dour for the week.

More than 40 educational organizations, including 15 in the United States, suffered from ransomware attacks launched by the cybercriminal group known as Vice Society.

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks released a report that tracked how the group, which first surfaced in the summer of 2021, held data hostage for a hefty fee, and also threatened to leak the data online.

The vice president for Palo Alto Networks says education is so vulnerable to this type of attack because oftentimes organizations don’t have the best cybersecurity in place and the best funding for it.

K-12 Security Information Exchange says that more than 1,200 cybersecurity incidents have occurred since 2016 in public school districts, nationwide.

Cyberattacks aren’t the only harmful internet activities that are on the rise.

Research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate shows that slurs against Black people posted online more than tripled the 2022 average, while slurs against gay people rose 58% on social media.

They also found that there have been more than 3,800 daily tweets mentioning the N-word on Twitter which is up 202%.

