You’ve all seen the ads by companies pushing you to buy the latest and greatest smartphones with the fastest speeds and all the bells and whistles.

But there’s a rebellion of sorts happening and it’s being led by a group of young people who are starting to realize the toll that screentime is taking on their lives.

Is going dumb the new way to get smart? So-called “dumb phones,” that is.

Gen Zers, like Sammy Palazzolo, have been forging a path away from the constant connection of smartphones in search of a digital detox.

“We realized that every single problem we have on a night out. Everything that leads to us crying. Everything that leads us to having a bad hookup. Everything that leads to us having a bad time stems from our phone,” he said.

Smartphones still dominate the mobile phone market but mobile tech companies are reporting a rise in sales in the U.S. for their most basic models thanks to Gen Z.

The flip back to what are called “feature phones,” which are good for just a quick call and basic texting comes as the U.S. surgeon general issued a new advisory, warning of the mental health effects social media and too much screentime is having on young people.

“We know for example that when teens are using more than three hours a day of social media, they’re facing double the risk of depression and anxiety symptoms,” said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Experts say people trying to unplug don’t need to take an all-or-nothing approach. Turn off notifications, put the phone on Do Not Disturb.

Even changing the color to grayscale to make using the screen less exciting.

