Technology companies across the world are trying to find novel ways to apply artificial intelligence to life’s problems. Now, a California startup has created a machine that promises to help customers get precision beauty treatments better than their favorite salon.

The new technology can reportedly deliver an expert manicure in just 10 minutes. It’s the brainchild of a startup, Clockwork. The company’s goal is to get these machines in people’s houses, businesses, and the local nail shop near you.

“So we really want this to be like grabbing a cup of coffee,” said Clockwork CEO Renuka Apte. “And that could be anywhere from, like, apartment complexes, to corporate offices, retail stores.”

The technology scans a user’s hand shape to identify the outline of the nail, then a mechanical arm applies thin coats of paint exactly where it needs to go.

Another company working on similar technology for home use has already sold more than 5,000 units on Kickstarter. This model is more compact, and takes about four hours, but still promises to save time when compared to traditional nail appointments.

But getting consumers to trust these complex robots to do some of the most delicate procedures is a tougher sell. That’s the job of LUUM co-founder Nate Harding, who says he not only trusts his machines, he knows it does a better job.

“It’s so laborious and it’s right on the edge of human ability,” Harding said. “Like, I like robotics applications where you’re augmenting what a human can do, not really replacing them.”

Some worry that this new technology will result in job loss among human workers doing the job right now.

Their national association for these workers told reporters it doesn’t think so. While it acknowledged “some lash artists have expressed fear of losing their jobs”, it said the robots could attract “a whole new clientele” for lash extensions.