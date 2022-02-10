LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you have hopes that online dating will lead to someone stealing your heart this year, 6 News is here for you with some things you might want to think about first.

While people look for love, online scammers are looking to steal their money.

In fact, love scams are some of the most expensive yet most underreported scams out there

Why is that?

It’s because they deal with much more than just lost money. These are affairs of the heart.

According to the Better Business Bureau, every year the romance of Valentine’s Day sets up prime targets for scammers.

But while these do often go unreported, when people do come forward and share their stories, it can help others.

Recently, one woman in west Michigan did just that. She’s sharing her story after she lost nearly $150,000 to a love scam.

According to the BBB, the woman fell in love with a man who she thought was “overseas” starting a new business, and she got caught up in her feelings for him and handed over her money.

She thought she was supporting “their” future success

“And then the greatest part of the whole story happens where he’s able to come home, if only he can have her buy that plane ticket for him because his money’s all tied up in investments. So she gets that plane ticket for him and goes to the airport and waits for him for like 24 hours. And then he never shows up. And when she gets home, she realizes her bank accounts have been wiped out. He’s taken over $100,000 from her, and now he’s gone,” said Katie Grevious with the BBB.

So love clearly was not the case there.

But we’ve all heard those stories of real life couples who have met and fallen in love online. It does happen.

So how do you know if your relationship is the real deal?

The BBB offers these tips.

Be wary of anyone you meet on a legitimate dating site who quickly wants to move your conversation to a more personal level like email or text.

If the person tells you they love you right away that’s also a sign.

If they can’t or won’t meet you in person it’s a red flag.

And if their grammar or spelling just don’t seem to be on par, or if they tell you hard luck stories about a sick relative or losing their home they are likely setting you up to be willing to help them out later.

We all know our hearts can convince our minds to do things that we normally wouldn’t or to trust a little too much, so another good tip for any online relationship is to talk about it openly with a friend or family member you trust because they might just have the perspective to save you from making a major financial mistake.