LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Cyber Summit returns to the state this week and it’s being hosted by the state Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

6 News caught up with one of the event’s organizers to discuss cyber security for this week’s edition of Tech Tuesday.

The 2023 Michigan Cyber Summit begins Wednesday, and this 12th annual event showcases Michigan as a leader in cyber security.

“We’re proud to be a part of that discussion and that leadership on this issue,” said Laura Wotruba, Director of Communications at the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

And this event gives experts a platform to have discussions with regional, national, and international groups.

“We’ll be addressing a variety of cyber security issues impacting the world and Michigan and our local communities tomorrow,” Wotruba said.

This includes trends impacting education, business, information technology, law enforcement and personal safety. The agenda features internationally recognized keynote speakers and experts from across the country to cover a variety of topics.

“Threat actors that are out there looking to steal information. The hot topic right now in technology is artificial intelligence, and the role that has in a positive way, but also in a challenging way,” Wotruba said.

Just less than a thousand people have registered to participate this year.

“There will be people from the public sector, from state government and local governments. There’s also private sector representation. So, it’s a wide swath of people from across the state our interested in cyber security and technology issues,” Wotruba said.

The department is also hosting the first High School Cyber Summit on Thursday with more than 400 students planning to be there.

“Cyber security challenges are not going away and so today’s students are really our workforce of tomorrow. We want to make sure that any students who are interested in technology or cyber security as a career path know what they need to do to pursue their dream,” Wotruba said.

Registration is currently closed for this year’s summit, but there are plans to host one next year.