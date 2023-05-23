U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy now wants to see immediate action taken when it comes to social media.

He says it’s because social media may pose a profound risk to the mental health of teens.

Murthy added that immediate action includes work from technology companies and lawmakers.

He says they can formulate policies to protect young people from addictive apps and extreme and inappropriate content on platforms such as Instagram, Tiktok and Snapchat.

If you’re a parent looking for ways to protect your child he recommends creating tech-free zones and modeling healthy relationships with your devices. Also, kids should refrain from sharing deeply personal information online.

And for kids, if you are being bullied or harassed reach out to a trusted adult for help.

Murthy says current guidelines on social media use have been shaped by media platforms and are inadequate.

While the research on the mental health impacts of social media usage isn’t conclusive, many parents are concerned about how technology is impacting their teens’ body image.

According to a study by the American Psychological Association, teens and young adults who halved their social media consumption reported improvements in how they felt about their weight and general appearance.